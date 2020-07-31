OpenNorfolk Launches ‘Neighborhood Spots’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — OpenNorfolk launched the Neighborhood Spots initiative to offer safe, outdoor, physically-distanced fun and educational programming throughout the city. The programs include pop-up parks with music, food, beverages, local retail, and more. Norfolk Councilwoman Mamie Johnson joined us with the details.

Neighborhood Spots

Broad Creek Neighborhood Spot is at 1200 Roberts Road at the corner of Princess Anne Road.

Five Points Neighborhood Spot is at 61-23 Sewells Point Road.

Visit OpenNorfolk.com or call (757) 664-6510

You can also connect on social media @opennorfolk

