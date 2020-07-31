OpenNorfolk Launches ‘Neighborhood Spots’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — OpenNorfolk launched the Neighborhood Spots initiative to offer safe, outdoor, physically-distanced fun and educational programming throughout the city. The programs include pop-up parks with music, food, beverages, local retail, and more. Norfolk Councilwoman Mamie Johnson joined us with the details.

Neighborhood Spots
Broad Creek Neighborhood Spot is at 1200 Roberts Road at the corner of Princess Anne Road.
Five Points Neighborhood Spot is at 61-23 Sewells Point Road.

Visit OpenNorfolk.com or call (757) 664-6510
You can also connect on social media @opennorfolk

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***