PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School districts and universities here and across the country are taking action to protect students and their families from the coronavirus. That means most families are facing a new reality – the possibility of prolonged virtual learning at home. Mickey Revenaugh from the Pearson’s Connections Academy joined us with some helpful hints on how to help your students learn from home. You can find out more at pearson.com
More From HRS
- Chef Wes Stepp Sends His Best!
- Online Learning: Tips and Advice
- 100 Episodes of Chicago MED!
- Dollars and Sense: Low Interest Rate Impact
- Reck on the Road: Senior Steel Drums