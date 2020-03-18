Online Learning: Tips and Advice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Scallops with Bubble and Squeak is one of the menu items NC Coast Grill & Bar will package to-go while COVID-19 and social distancing continue to alter your typical dining out experience! Chef Wes Stepp also shared that Red Sky Cafe will prepare meals-to-go and for delivery.

NC Coast and Red Sky menus are available for pickup and delivery by emailing info@nccoastobx.com or calling (843) 291-1146.