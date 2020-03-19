Onelife Prepares for the Future!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Like many fitness centers, Onelife Fitness locations in Hampton Roads are following recommendations set forth to protect their clients’ health. When it is safe to once again open the doors, though, a change will be in the air.

Onelife Fitness has also teamed up with their partners at TRX and Les Mills International to provide members with more than 100 streaming workouts you can do at home. This includes custom workouts to your favorite BodyPump and Cardio HIIT classes designed by personal trainers. There are even “BORN TO MOVE” workouts for kids!

Visit OneLifeFitness.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.

More From HRS!