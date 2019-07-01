Onelife Makes Fitness a Family Affair

by: Sponsored Post

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This father and son training team says having a buddy to burn calories with makes you more likely to commit to fitness. Kim Reeves and Aaron Matthews also say you may not need to look any further than your own family to find the perfect partner.

Onelife Fitness Sports Club
815 City Center Boulevard in Newport News..
(757) 599-1888
Visit ONELIFEFITNESS.com to find your nearest club. You can also connect with Onelife fitness on social media.

