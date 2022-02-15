One Product For All Skin Tones

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re having a problem finding the right foundation for your skin tone then allow us to introduce you to Culler Beauty – the foundation that matches everyone!

Lifestyle Expert, Angie Bruse, joined us on HRS explaining how Culler Beauty can help you gain confidence even on those video calls.

Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation and Primer
Visit CULLER10.com or call (800) 753-0863
Mention the Hampton Roads Show for 40% off and free shipping.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Culler Beauty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

