One-on-One with ODU Lady Monarchs Head Coach Nikki McCray

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ODU Lady Monarchs are counting down to their brand new season, starting with their home opener this Friday night against Campbell University at the Chartway Arena.

The Lady Monarchs are building on a very successful 21-11 season from last year. Chris Reckling got the scoop on this year’s team and what’s ahead from ODU Women’s Basketball head coach, Nikki McCray.

ODU Womens Basketball
Home Opener versus the Campbell University Lady Camels
Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Chartway Arena
Get your tickets at YNOTTIX.com
Great price options for families – Womens Basketball voucher book offers 7 tickets to any game(s) for $50

Follow on Social Medial
Twitter @oduwbb
FB @oduwbb
Insta oduwbasketball

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ODU Athletics.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories