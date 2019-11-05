One-on-One with ODU Lady Monarchs Head Coach Nikki McCray

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ODU Lady Monarchs are counting down to their brand new season, starting with their home opener this Friday night against Campbell University at the Chartway Arena.

The Lady Monarchs are building on a very successful 21-11 season from last year. Chris Reckling got the scoop on this year’s team and what’s ahead from ODU Women’s Basketball head coach, Nikki McCray.

ODU Womens Basketball

Home Opener versus the Campbell University Lady Camels

Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Chartway Arena

Get your tickets at YNOTTIX.com

Great price options for families – Womens Basketball voucher book offers 7 tickets to any game(s) for $50

Follow on Social Medial

Twitter @oduwbb

FB @oduwbb

Insta oduwbasketball

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ODU Athletics.