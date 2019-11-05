One-on-One with ODU Lady Monarchs Head Coach Nikki McCray

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ODU Lady Monarchs are counting down to their brand new season, starting with their home opener this Friday night against Campbell University at the Chartway Arena.
The Lady Monarchs are building on a very successful 21-11 season from last year. Chris Reckling got the scoop on this year’s team and what’s ahead from ODU Women’s Basketball head coach, Nikki McCray.
ODU Womens Basketball
Home Opener versus the Campbell University Lady Camels
Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Chartway Arena
Get your tickets at YNOTTIX.com
Great price options for families – Womens Basketball voucher book offers 7 tickets to any game(s) for $50
Follow on Social Medial
Twitter @oduwbb
FB @oduwbb
Insta oduwbasketball
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ODU Athletics.