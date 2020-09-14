One Hour Cares

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In December of 2012, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning established One Hour Cares as a way to recognize deserving local non-profit organizations. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning Owner Todd Kletz joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning
Visit OneHourCares.com/giveback
Find a local nonprofit to support
Complete the requested task or donate
Share on Social Media and Challenge YOUR FRIENDS!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***