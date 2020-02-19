On Campus Child Care for Parents Pursuing Higher Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryant & Stratton College is on a mission to remove all barriers to a better life! On Wednesday, Director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud and Hampton Campus Director of Admissions Monique Griffin talked about how providing child care for students who are also parents enables more mothers and fathers to go after their next career.

The spring semester at Bryant & Stratton College starts Wednesday, May 6th at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.

For more information call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton.

More from HRS!