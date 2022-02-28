Olde Town Portsmouth Antique and Flea Market

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Olde Town Antique and Flea Market in Portsmouth is a favorite for locals and visitors alike and it’s a treasure hunter’s dream come true.

Market Manager, Edwin Street joined us today to give some details on this monthly market.

The Olde Town Flea Market is free and open to the public. It’s held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, and is located at 441 Middle Street. If you’re interested in being a vendor, tables are $35 and space is limited. More information can be found here.

