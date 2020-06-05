Nutritious Healthy Meals and Snack Ideas

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Carissa Galloway joined Kerri Furey to share some nutritious and healthy meals and snack ideas!

For more delicious and healthier ideas, visit BirdsEye.com and PremierProtein.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Birds Eye and Premier Protein.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10