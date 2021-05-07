Nursing Career Training

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s National Nurses Week! This is a week dedicated to honoring and uplifting the hardest working healthcare professionals and caregivers. And while the work is hard, nursing is a rewarding and in-demand career.

Michael Heck from ECPI University joined us with some great advice on how to launch a rewarding career in nursing.

ECPI University
To learn more about nursing career training at ECPI University call (757) 497-8400 or visit ECPI.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ECPI University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***