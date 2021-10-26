NSU Spartans Football

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk State University football team is on a 5-game win streak and will try for a 6th straight win this weekend at home against Morgan State University. We got all the details on the exciting season from NSU Director of Athletics Melody Webb.

Norfolk State Football

Two more home games left this season for Spartans Football

This Saturday the Spartans host Morgan State and Saturday, November 20 against South Carolina State

Both games are at 2 p.m. at Price Stadium at Norfolk State University

For tickets and information, call (757) 828-8152 or visit NSUSpartans.com

you can also connect on Instagram and Twitter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk State University Athletics.