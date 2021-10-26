NSU Spartans Football

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk State University football team is on a 5-game win streak and will try for a 6th straight win this weekend at home against Morgan State University. We got all the details on the exciting season from NSU Director of Athletics Melody Webb.
Norfolk State Football
Two more home games left this season for Spartans Football
This Saturday the Spartans host Morgan State and Saturday, November 20 against South Carolina State
Both games are at 2 p.m. at Price Stadium at Norfolk State University
For tickets and information, call (757) 828-8152 or visit NSUSpartans.com
you can also connect on Instagram and Twitter
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk State University Athletics.