NSU Spartans Football is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NSU football is back and the Spartans are rolling out the Green and Gold carpet at this weekend’s home opener against Elizabeth City State University. Norfolk State University Athletic Director Melody Webb joined us with the details.

The Spartans Football home opener is this Saturday at 6 p.m.

And as a show of appreciation, complimentary tickets are available for first responders and medical workers.

For all the details, call (757) 823-8152 or visit NSUSPARTANS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk State University.