NSU Spartans Football is Back!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NSU football is back and the Spartans are rolling out the Green and Gold carpet at this weekend’s home opener against Elizabeth City State University. Norfolk State University Athletic Director Melody Webb joined us with the details.

The Spartans Football home opener is this Saturday at 6 p.m.
And as a show of appreciation, complimentary tickets are available for first responders and medical workers.
For all the details, call (757) 823-8152 or visit NSUSPARTANS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk State University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter