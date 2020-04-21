Now More Than Ever, It’s Time To Thank A Teacher!

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up next month, and with all the extra effort teachers are making to stay connected to students, Virginia Lottery has a great way for families to send their best wishes to their favorite educators!

Teacher Appreciation Week: May 4 – 8
Visit ThankATeacherVA.com to send a digital thank you notes!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Virginia Lottery.

