Now Enrolling: Fall 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many from the high school graduating class of 2020 are making college plans for the fall. Market High School Coordinator Carolene Goodwyn Harris from Bryant & Stratton College joined us and she says to not put your future on hold — enroll today!

Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
Fall semester begins September 9
Schedule an appointment and get started today!
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

