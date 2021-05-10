Nourishing Art

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Food is the focus of Virginia MOCA’s main exhibition, “Nourish”… but it’s more than just eating. It’s a collaboration of Hampton Roads artists, chefs, farmers and anti-hunger groups to explore the deeper meaning of what it means to “nourish” our bodies, souls and land.

“NOURISH” is on exhibition at Virginia MOCA through June 6th

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.

For more information, call (757) 425-0000 or visit VirginiaMoca.org

You can also connect on social media @virginiamoca

