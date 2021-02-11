‘Nourish’ at Virginia MOCA

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Food is the focus of a brand new exhibition at Virginia MOCA and it’s called “Nourish.” Artist Andy Harris, along with Christy Everett from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation joined us with all the details.

“Nourish” at Virginia MOCA
Opens Thursday, February 11, and runs through June 6
Thanks to PNC, admission is free but you’ll have to book your visit in advance
Book by calling (757) 425-0000 or online at VIRGINIAMOCA.org
2200 Parks Avenue in Virginia Beach
You can also connect on social media @virginiamoca

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia MOCA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***