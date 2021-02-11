PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Food is the focus of a brand new exhibition at Virginia MOCA and it’s called “Nourish.” Artist Andy Harris, along with Christy Everett from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation joined us with all the details.

“Nourish” at Virginia MOCA

Opens Thursday, February 11, and runs through June 6

Thanks to PNC, admission is free but you’ll have to book your visit in advance

Book by calling (757) 425-0000 or online at VIRGINIAMOCA.org

2200 Parks Avenue in Virginia Beach

You can also connect on social media @virginiamoca

