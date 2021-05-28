Notorious P.I.G.

Sate Kitchen Food Truck and Chef Kyle Fowlkes joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to cook up his special ‘Notorious P.I.G.’

However, it’s not your daddy’s McRib Sandwich! This smoked baby back rib sandwich with grilled pineapple slaw, pickles, and house BBQ sauce is served on a brioche roll.

He tells us where we can find his food truck and has more to add to his summer menu!

Sate Kitchen -The Roaming New American Kitchen
Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering.
You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering @ sate_kitchen

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen.

