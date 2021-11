PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After a two year absence, the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection is returning to the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center!

This exhibit is rich in history, has a holiday theme, and there will be weekend festivities fun for the whole family!

Gayle Paul, curator with the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center, breaks down all the details on today’s Community Connection.

For more information head to portsmouthartcenter.com.