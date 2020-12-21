Norfolk SPCA 2021 initiatives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals serves as an active urban shelter with adoption programs and two low-cost veterinary clinics serving the Hampton Roads Community. 

Now, Norfolk SPCA’s Community Cares Partners Program is gearing up to launch new initiatives aimed at improving the shelter’s grounds and animal enrichment areas in 2021. Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw tells us more.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for Norfolk SPCA visit www. norfolkspca.com.

