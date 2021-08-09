Norfolk nonprofit collecting supplies for back-to-school drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Soon, students will be making their way back into the classroom and nonprofit Village Family Outreach wants to ensure every child is prepared for the new school year.

In a few weeks, they’re hosting a free ‘back 2 school’ supply giveaway for the Hampton Roads community. While they’re grateful for the donations they’ve received thus far, they’re still in need of more.

“We’re in need of everything from backpacks to pencils, notebooks, and monetary donations. We want to make sure all students from pre-K to college are equipped to take on the school year,” says Director Natisha Wilson.

The Back to School Drive is Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at AMF Norfolk Lanes, 2441 East Little Creek Road.

Interested in making a donation? Here are the drop off location and times:

  • First Calvary Baptist Church, 813 Henry Street Norfolk, VA 23504 
  • Saturday Aug. 21 9:30-11:30 a.m. 
  • Sunday Aug. 22 2-4 p.m.

Back To School Items can also be purchased via Amazon Registry and Walmart Registry. 

