Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk returns for 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Botanical Garden has been lighting up your holidays for over 25 years and this year, the Million Bulb Walk is bigger and better then ever!

Norfolk Botanical Garden
The Million Bulb Walk is open nightly
5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. now through January 2
Tickets are per person and prices vary. Reserve your tickets online now — because there’s limited availability.
For all prices and reservations, visit them online.

