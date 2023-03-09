PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Debilitating physical pain is something many of us deal with daily. Doctor Lisa Barr with Barr Center for Innovative Pain & Regenerative Therapies has helped countless people lead a pain-free lifestyle. Dr. Barr joined us on HRS with helpful advice.
Barr Center For Innovative Pain & Regenerative Therapies
933 First Colonial Road, Suite 200 in Virginia Veach
To schedule an appointment call (757) 578 – 2260
Or visit their barrcenter.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Barr Center.