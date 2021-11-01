Non-Invasive Laser Contouring

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- If diet and exercise aren’t working on those stubborn areas, you might want to think about fighting fat with technology. The owner of Aculaser, Aimee Lefevre-Brewer, joined us to tell us about non-invasive laser body contouring.

To find out more information, give Aimee and her team a call at (757) 395-4706 or visit aculaserbody.com You can also find them at 441 South Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Aculaser.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter