Non-Invasive Body Sculpting

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for some extra help in shaping your body, non-invasive body sculpting could be the answer.

Dr. Rachel Chastanet from Chesapeake Weight Loss and Aesthetics joined us with the details.

Chesapeake Weight loss and Aesthetics is located in suite A at 221 Mount Pleasant Rd in Chesapeake. For more info, give them a call at (757) 312-9444 or visit them online chesapeakeweightloss.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Weight Loss and Aesthetics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter