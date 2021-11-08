PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tour wineries around the world in one day! With 40 different wines spanning the globe you will not find more selections to impress your family and friends this holiday season than at the 3rd Annual NOCO Holiday Wine Fest! This festival includes unlimited tastings and discounts on case purchases with proceeds going to find a cure for diabetes! Holly Pim has all the details on today’s ‘Community Connection!’

The 3rd Annual NoCo Holiday Wine Fest is Saturday, November 20th from Noon to 5 p.m. at Hanks Filling Station. 4301 Colley Avenue in Norfolk. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Cosmopolitan Club of Norfolk.