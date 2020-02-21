1  of  3
No Bull: PBR Rider Bryan Titman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It began with his grandfather, and then his father, and now Bryan Titman says professional bull riding is also what he was born to do. See him and his fellow riders this weekend!

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
Hampton Classic
7 p.m. February 22
Hampton Coliseum
Visit PBR.com for tickets and information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

