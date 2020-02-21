PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It began with his grandfather, and then his father, and now Bryan Titman says professional bull riding is also what he was born to do. See him and his fellow riders this weekend!
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
Hampton Classic
7 p.m. February 22
Hampton Coliseum
Visit PBR.com for tickets and information.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
More From HRS!
- Top stories for February 21
- 5 Republican attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment
- More infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk
- No Bull: PBR Rider Bryan Titman
- Audience: Shave to Raise for St. Baldrick’s Foundation