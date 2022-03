PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The next generation of women investors are breaking financial boundaries this Women’s History Month.

According to Fidelity Investments‘ 2022 “Money Moves Study,” women 18-35 years old are starting to invest nearly one decade earlier than women over age 36. Head of Women Investors and Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments, Lorna Kapusta, joined us today with more from the study.