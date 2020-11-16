Next Generation Interview Tips

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When Covid took hold back in March, our work, school and social lives moved online. Eight months later, we’re still making it work virtually, but when it comes to job seeking and interviewing the process continues to evolve. Joining us now with tips on how to navigate the changes is Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources. And head to WAVY.com/JOBS to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and more.

MORE FROM HRS!