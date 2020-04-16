News From the Food Distribution Front with Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With fewer hands on deck and a mission that matters more than ever, the Foodbank of South Eastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has come up with innovative ways to meet the community’s growing need for food assistance.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Visit FoodbankOnline.org/Covid-19 for up-to-date information on food distribution sites, make a donation, or volunteer to help provide food to those who need it most.
Call (757) 627-6599 or connect on social media @foodbankSEVA

