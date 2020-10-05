Newport News Workforce Assistance Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has left millions without stable employment. To help combat this issue, the City of Newport News has launched the CARES Workforce Assistance Program (C-WAP). Program Director Duane Poe joined us to share how the new initiative will help hundreds of residents in Newport News.

This innovative new program offers residents workforce development training in industries that are in critical need of employees and that pay minimum wages of $13.50 per hour.

The C-WAP Program is open to Newport News residents over the age of 18 who are not tied to compulsory school attendance. In addition, residents must be unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 and/or experiencing family hardships as a result of the pandemic.

To provide additional job training and workforce development supports, the city opened the Denbigh Workforce Center at 14851 Warwick Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 5.

There, residents can receive assistance in researching and applying for jobs, resume writing support, information on training and workforce development programs, and to use the computer lab.

For more information, residents should email cwapcoordinator@gmail.com or call 757-354-7764.

Latest Posts: