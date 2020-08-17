Newport News – Health Equity Pilot Program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Now more than ever, it’s vital for Hampton Roads residents to equip themselves with proper personal protective equipment. 

If you’re having difficulty accessing essential supplies, the city of the Newport News is here to help.
The Health Equity Pilot Program is a state-local partnership created to provide more access to PPE in underserved and historically disadvantaged communities.

If you’re still in need of PPE, the city will be handing out supplies on August 27, 5pm – 7pm: First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Blvd. Supplies will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. 

