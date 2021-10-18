Newport News Greek Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- You can get baklava, souvlaki and all your Greek flavor favorites are on the menu at this weekend’s Newport News Greek Festival. Marketing Liaison, Greg Bicouvaris, joined to tell us more about how you can join in on the celebration of food, family, and tradition.

The Newport News Greek Festival will be held October 21-13, 2021 on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 60 Traverse Road in Newport News. For more information you can call (757) 596-6151 or visit NewportNewsGreekFestival.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Newport News Greek Festival.

