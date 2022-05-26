PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads, you’re invited to join in a celebration of food, family and tradition… the Greek way!

Greg Bicouvaris joined HRS with the tasty details about the upcoming Newport News Greek Festival.

Newport News Greek Festival

Going on June 2-5th!

60 Traverse Road in Newport News is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on June 2-4 and from 12-5 p.m. on June 5.

Free Admission & Parking

For more information and Online Ordering visit

newportnewsgreekfestival.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Newport News Greek Festival.