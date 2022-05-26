PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads, you’re invited to join in a celebration of food, family and tradition… the Greek way!
Greg Bicouvaris joined HRS with the tasty details about the upcoming Newport News Greek Festival.
Newport News Greek Festival
Going on June 2-5th!
60 Traverse Road in Newport News is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on June 2-4 and from 12-5 p.m. on June 5.
Free Admission & Parking
For more information and Online Ordering visit
newportnewsgreekfestival.org
