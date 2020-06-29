Newport News Announces College & Career Readiness Program

Live Now
(NEWPORT NEWS) – The city of Newport News wants to make sure young people in the area have the tools they need to attend college and enter the workforce.

Young men and women in Newport News are encouraged to apply and become part of the newly created Newport News YouthBuild program.

Newport News YouthBuild is open to young men and women ages 16-24 who live in Newport News, with priority given to residents in zip code area 23607.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 9 and the program will officially launch on Monday, July 12.

For more information regarding the Newport News YouthBuild program, click here.

