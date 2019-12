PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Atumpan Edutainment, they're here to tell us about their special Kwanzaa program called "HARAMBE FOR THE HOLIDAYS" returning to the Kroc Center in Norfolk this week.

HARAMBE FOR THE HOLIDAYSKwanzaa CelebrationThis Thursday, December 26 at the Kroc Center in NorfolkTwo Shows: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.Marketplace is open from noon to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public! For more information, call (757) 535-9276 or visit ATUMPANEDUTAINMENT.com