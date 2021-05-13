New Treatment for Depression

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patients with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder can experience a significant improvement in their symptoms at MindPeace Clinics.
Medical Director Dr. Patrick Oliver joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details.
MindPeace Clinics
Dr. Patrick Oliver
6275 East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
For more information, call (757) 337-1525 or visit MindPeaceClinics.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by MindPeace Clinics.