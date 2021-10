PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- With the seasons changing, there is no better time to brighten up your smile for the upcoming holidays! Annette Figueroa from Power Swabs will tell us how to get your pearly whites shining brighter than ever!

To order your Power Swabs call 1-800-364-2961 or visit powerswabs.com. Special for Hampton Roads Show viewers get 40% off plus free shipping and a free quick stick pen.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs.