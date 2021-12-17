New Knee in No Time

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Total knee replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the United States and surgeons from across the nation are coming to Hampton Roads to learn how to do the “Jiffy Knee.“

They are coming to see Dr. Manish Patel from Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.

Dr. Manish Patel and the “Jiffy Knee“

Orthopedic Surgeon at Southampton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center

