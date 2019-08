PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many in the market for a new home hope to find everything they want in a house that already exists, but today Re/Max Ultra Owner Mike Zimmerman encouraged buyers to remember they could also desgin the perfect living space with a decison to work with a custom builder.

Re/Max Ultra of Hampton Roads

1421 B Kempsville Road

Chesapeake

(757) 828-1120

“Remax Ultra 757.com”

Social @RemaxUltra757

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Re/Max Ultra of Hampton Roads.