New Floors in Time for Summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Does the flooring in your home need replacing? Now is a great time to make it happen with some help from 50 FLOOR.
It’s quick and easy, and if you act now, you can save on your new floors.
Kristie Price Hale joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details on how you can make a quick and easy change to the floors in your home.
All this month get free installation on all hardwood, carpet, laminate and vinyl. Also, if you contact them today, you can save $100 with promo code “HAMPTON ROADS.”
50 Floor
Call (877) 50 FLOOR or (877)503-5667
Visit 50Floor.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.
