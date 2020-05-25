New Floors in Time for Summer

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Does the flooring in your home need replacing? Now is a great time to make it happen with some help from 50 FLOOR.

It’s quick and easy, and if you act now, you can save on your new floors.

Kristie Price Hale joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details on how you can make a quick and easy change to the floors in your home.

All this month get free installation on all hardwood, carpet, laminate and vinyl. Also, if you contact them today, you can save $100 with promo code “HAMPTON ROADS.” 

50 Floor
Call (877) 50 FLOOR or (877)503-5667
Visit 50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories