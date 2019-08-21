New Floors in No Time

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Does the flooring in your home need replacement? Now is a great time to make it happen with some help from 50 FLOOR.

It’s quick and easy, and if you act now, you can save on your new floors.

Kristie Prince Hale joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details on how you can make a quick and easy change to the floors in your home.

Call 50 Floor to get started today (877) 50 FLOOR that’s 1-877-503-5667. Or visit 50Floor.com.

All this month, get 60% off materials. If you contact them today, you can save $100 with promo code HAMPTON ROADS SHOW.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories