PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Onelife Fitness is gearing up to open a new location in Hampton, but you can start your fitness journey with them today when you visit their preview center! We got a peek at what you can expect at the new spot coming soon to Coliseum Marketplace.

Onelife Fitness

Preview Center now open at 2190 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton

757-516-7530

OnelifeFitness.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.