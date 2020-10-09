New Coatings Inside Old Pipes Could Prevent a Plumbing Disaster!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you live in an older home, chances are you have older pipes! But that system can be modernized from the inside out! Mr. Rooter’s Pipe Coating technology prevents clogs, corrosion, and poor water flow. Today, Co-Owner and Vice President of Operations Deborah Albero-Darata Poole explained how the process works, and keeps working for years to come!

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach

Call (757) 276-7393 or visit MrRooter.com

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach.

More From HRS!