Live Now
N.C. Gov. Cooper to hold press conference at 2 p.m.

New Apples Catching Your Eye?

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New gadgets are prime for the picking thanks to new offerings from Apple, but do you need a new phone, tablet, or laptop? Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts joins us to slice through the hype and talk about which features could really add value to your work and play.

Computer Concepts
An Apple Authorized Service Provider with locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake
Visit MyComputerConcepts.com and find them on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Computer Concepts.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories