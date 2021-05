PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Last month, Apple announced a lot of new products and upgrades at its “Spring Loaded” launch event. Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts joined us with some thoughts on all these new Apple products.

Computer Concepts

Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP)

Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake

Visit MyComputerConcepts.com and connect with them on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.