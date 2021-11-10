New Apple Releases

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may have heard about all of the new Apple products hitting the market, but which ones do you need to pay attention to and which ones can you skip? Computer Concepts, Owner Ryan Craig is here to run them down and help us out!

Computer Concepts an Apple Authorized Service Provider with three Locations in Hampton Roads: Yorktown 757- 564-3996, Chesapeake 757-410-4008 and on New Towne Avenue in Williamsburg 757-564-3996. You Can also find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com or on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.

This segment of the Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter