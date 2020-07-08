New Apple Offerings: What You Need, and Need to Know

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference generated excitement over new software being released this fall for Apple users — but also, some apprehension about whether older devices will be able to keep up with what’s to come. Today, Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts gave us his impressions, insights, and advice.
Computer Concepts
Apple Authorized Service Provider
Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake.
Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.
