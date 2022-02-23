Never Too Late to Renew Your Floors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We are almost two months into 2022 and you can still kick off the new year with new floors. You can get now from 50 Floor to enjoy them for the rest of the year and beyond.

Kristie Prince Hale joined HRS with how 50 Floor can get the job done in just one day.

50 Floor is home improvement, done right!

February Special: 60% off materials and Save $100 with promo code: Hampton Roads Show

Call them today to get started (877)-503-5667 or visit 50Floor.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.