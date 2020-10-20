Neisha Himes: Turning Worry Into Words for all Survivors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – G.R.O.W. Foundation founder and CEO Neisha Himes is a very outspoken survivor of domestic abuse, but realizes not everyone can easily find the words. Her new book “Crowns and Couplets” is designed to help people get their emotion down on paper through poetry, and pictures.

If you would like to order your own copy of “Crowns and Couplets”
and learn more about the GROW Foundation, visit growfoundationva.org

